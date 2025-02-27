Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Controversial Doping Ban and Laureus Award Revocation

Jannik Sinner, tennis world number one, faces a three-month doping ban and has been stripped of his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award nomination. Sinner tested positive for clostebol, attributed to a sports therapy team member. The ban ends in May, with a return expected before the French Open.

The Laureus Academy has revoked tennis sensation Jannik Sinner's nomination for the World Sportsman of the Year Award due to a doping controversy. Sinner, ranked number one, received a three-month ban after testing positive for clostebol, an anabolic agent.

Despite initial clearance by an independent tribunal, which cited no fault on Sinner's part, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) successfully negotiated a settlement for the ban, overturning his initial exoneration. The appeal by WADA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was subsequently withdrawn.

Sinner, who continues to compete amid the fallout, is expected to make his return at the French Open after serving his suspension. His case has sparked significant debate in the community regarding treatment of top-tier athletes in similar situations.

