Left Menu

Champion Under Investigation: Claressa Shields Caught in Doping Scandal

Claressa Shields, an American boxer and multi-division world champion, faces suspension in Michigan for testing positive for marijuana, breaching World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission sees this as a threat to professional boxing's integrity and has initiated an investigation. The World Boxing Organization seeks a response from Shields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:48 IST
Champion Under Investigation: Claressa Shields Caught in Doping Scandal

American boxing powerhouse Claressa Shields has been sidelined after testing positive for marijuana post her victory against Danielle Perkins. This comes as a significant blow as the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission decided to suspend their 29-year-old star, highlighting concerns surrounding the integrity of professional boxing.

The incident has prompted questions over the regulatory frameworks, with the World Boxing Organization requesting Shields provide clarification over the infraction. Meanwhile, the Michigan Commission has initiated an independent investigation to gauge the necessary disciplinary actions.

Shields, a revered figure in the boxing world, being the only boxer to clinch every major world title in three weight classes, responded on social media, emphasizing her commitment to clean sport. Both Shields and Perkins were subjected to testing under the strictures of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025