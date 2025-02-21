Champion Under Investigation: Claressa Shields Caught in Doping Scandal

American boxing powerhouse Claressa Shields has been sidelined after testing positive for marijuana post her victory against Danielle Perkins. This comes as a significant blow as the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission decided to suspend their 29-year-old star, highlighting concerns surrounding the integrity of professional boxing.

The incident has prompted questions over the regulatory frameworks, with the World Boxing Organization requesting Shields provide clarification over the infraction. Meanwhile, the Michigan Commission has initiated an independent investigation to gauge the necessary disciplinary actions.

Shields, a revered figure in the boxing world, being the only boxer to clinch every major world title in three weight classes, responded on social media, emphasizing her commitment to clean sport. Both Shields and Perkins were subjected to testing under the strictures of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)