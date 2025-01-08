Left Menu

HS Prannoy Shines in Malaysian Open Return

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy returns victoriously at the Malaysian Open 2025 with a win against Canada's Brian Yang. The mixed doubles pair Crasto-Kapila also had a winning start. Conversely, Lakshya Sen faced a setback during his match against Chi Yu-Jen, losing in straight games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:16 IST
HS Prannoy Shines in Malaysian Open Return
HS Prannoy. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Indian tennis star HS Prannoy made a spectacular comeback on the badminton court, launching the year with a victory in his first match at the Malaysian Open 2025, taking place in Kuala Lumpur. Prannoy bested Brian Yang of Canada in a thrilling contest that concluded 21-12, 17-21, 21-15, spanning over an hour and 29 minutes.

The mixed doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also celebrated a successful outing, defeating South Korea's Ko Sung-hyun and Eom Hye-won with scores of 21-13, 21-14 in just two straight games. Shifting focus to the women's singles event, Malvika Bansod delivered an impressive debut, clinching victory over Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei with scores of 21-5, 21-16.

Meanwhile, top Indian shuttler and Paris Olympics 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya Sen suffered a disappointing exit at the Malaysia Open 2025. Sen lost his round of 32 contest against Chi Yu-Jen of Chinese Taipei in straight sets at Kuala Lumpur's Stadium Axiata Arena, registering a 14-21, 7-21 defeat. Sen, ranked 12th in the BWF standings, could not mount a challenge against the world No. 32 player.

Prannoy's return marked his first match since the Paris 2024 Olympics, beginning with a win in the first game against Canada's Brian Yang with scores of 21-12. However, play faced interruptions due to a leaky roof at 6-3 in Prannoy's favor during the second game. After a 25-minute pause, Yang surged back to lead 11-9, before further leaks briefly halted proceedings again.

Prominent Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand overcame challenges to triumph in their women's doubles round of 32 at the BWF Super 1000 tournament. They ousted Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-10, 21-10. Despite minor hiccups in the second game, the duo will now face the world number 4 pair of Zhang Shuxian and Jia Yifan from China in the subsequent stage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025