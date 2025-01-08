Kolkata Derby Moved to Guwahati Amid Security Concerns

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's much-anticipated January 11 Indian Super League derby against East Bengal has been rescheduled to Guwahati due to security concerns at the original venue, Salt Lake Stadium.

The Bidhannagar Police highlighted potential security challenges due to the concurrent Gangasagar Mela, prompting the Football Sports Development Limited to shift the match location while keeping the same date. The game will now take place at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Stadium.

This marks the second occasion this season that the Kolkata derby has faced scheduling changes stemming from security issues, including the abandoned Durand Cup match in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)