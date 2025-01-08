Left Menu

PCB Relocates ODI Series for Champions Trophy Preparations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the February tri-nation ODI series with New Zealand and South Africa from Multan to Lahore and Karachi. This relocation is part of preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy later. Pakistan is upgrading facilities for its first ICC event since 1996.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of February's tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series with New Zealand and South Africa. Originally planned for Multan, the matches will now take place in Lahore and Karachi. This decision is due to the advanced preparations at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Stadium, which are set to host several Champions Trophy group stage matches.

Lahore will not only host group matches but also one semi-final and potentially the final, unless India, playing in Dubai under a special agreement, qualifies. Additionally, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is set to host three matches of the eight-team tournament.

The PCB is enhancing facilities at the three venues as it gears up to host an ICC event for the first time since co-hosting the ODI World Cup in 1996. The tri-series will run from February 8-14, and the Champions Trophy will commence on February 19 in Karachi, with defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand.

