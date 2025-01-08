West Ham United Parts Ways with Julen Lopetegui: A Premier League Shakeup

West Ham United has officially dismissed head coach Julen Lopetegui, citing a failure to meet the club's ambitions during the ongoing Premier League season. The decision comes as the team stands 14th in the league, having experienced a series of disappointing performances.

Lopetegui was brought in to instill a more dynamic style of play, signing on a two-year deal after David Moyes's departure. However, recent setbacks, including heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, led to growing pressure that culminated in his sacking.

The club has confirmed that the search for Lopetegui's successor is already in motion, with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly in discussions to fill the vacancy. Lopetegui and his backroom staff have exited West Ham with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)