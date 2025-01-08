Left Menu

West Ham United Parts Ways with Julen Lopetegui: A Premier League Shakeup

Julen Lopetegui has been dismissed as head coach of West Ham United after a disappointing start to the 2024-25 Premier League season. The club, currently 14th in the standings, is seeking a new manager. Graham Potter is reportedly in talks to take over the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:01 IST
Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United has officially dismissed head coach Julen Lopetegui, citing a failure to meet the club's ambitions during the ongoing Premier League season. The decision comes as the team stands 14th in the league, having experienced a series of disappointing performances.

Lopetegui was brought in to instill a more dynamic style of play, signing on a two-year deal after David Moyes's departure. However, recent setbacks, including heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, led to growing pressure that culminated in his sacking.

The club has confirmed that the search for Lopetegui's successor is already in motion, with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly in discussions to fill the vacancy. Lopetegui and his backroom staff have exited West Ham with immediate effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

