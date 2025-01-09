Left Menu

Tennis Titans Clash at Australian Open 2025

Top tennis players, including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, and Naomi Osaka, gear up for the 2025 Australian Open. As Djokovic seeks his 11th title, fierce competition awaits. Injuries cast doubt on Osaka's run, while Kyrgios faces a tough return. The event promises thrilling match-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:40 IST
Tennis Titans Clash at Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open 2025 promises an electrifying start as top tennis stars prepare for intense match-ups. Jannik Sinner commences his title defense against Nicolas Jarry, while Aryna Sabalenka faces Sloane Stephens in a high-stakes opener.

Novak Djokovic, eyeing another record-extending victory, confronts Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round. A potential third-round encounter with Reilly Opelka poses a challenge, as does third-seed Carlos Alcaraz, who could be a quarter-final opponent.

The event also sees Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen facing a qualifier, with an anticipated clash against Sabalenka looming. Naomi Osaka, despite fitness concerns, returns to the court eyeing redemption after past setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025