Left Menu

Murray's Coaching Role: Djokovic's Emotional Outlet at the Australian Open

Andy Murray, former tennis rival of Novak Djokovic, has become his coach despite expecting emotional outbursts from Djokovic during the Australian Open. Murray, understanding the pressures of top-tier competition, aims to support Djokovic's quest for his 11th Australian Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:42 IST
Murray's Coaching Role: Djokovic's Emotional Outlet at the Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Andy Murray, who once stood as a fierce rival on the court against Novak Djokovic, has embraced a new role as coach for the Serbian tennis star. Murray is prepared for Djokovic's emotional outbursts as he strives for another Australian Open win, focusing instead on the athlete's determination and effort.

Having competed against Djokovic 36 times and experienced the pressure of top-tier tennis competition firsthand, Murray empathizes with the demands Djokovic faces. As he coaches the 24-time major winner, Murray emphasizes understanding emotional expression, so long as it accompanies robust effort and commitment on the court.

Although initially surprised by the opportunity, Murray accepted the coaching position, seeing value in aiding Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 11th Australian Open title. The tournament's main draw kicks off on January 12, with Djokovic taking on American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025