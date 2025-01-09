Murray's Coaching Role: Djokovic's Emotional Outlet at the Australian Open
Andy Murray, former tennis rival of Novak Djokovic, has become his coach despite expecting emotional outbursts from Djokovic during the Australian Open. Murray, understanding the pressures of top-tier competition, aims to support Djokovic's quest for his 11th Australian Open title.
Andy Murray, who once stood as a fierce rival on the court against Novak Djokovic, has embraced a new role as coach for the Serbian tennis star. Murray is prepared for Djokovic's emotional outbursts as he strives for another Australian Open win, focusing instead on the athlete's determination and effort.
Having competed against Djokovic 36 times and experienced the pressure of top-tier tennis competition firsthand, Murray empathizes with the demands Djokovic faces. As he coaches the 24-time major winner, Murray emphasizes understanding emotional expression, so long as it accompanies robust effort and commitment on the court.
Although initially surprised by the opportunity, Murray accepted the coaching position, seeing value in aiding Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 11th Australian Open title. The tournament's main draw kicks off on January 12, with Djokovic taking on American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
