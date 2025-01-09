Darius Chenai Triumphs in Thrilling Senior Master Men’s Trap Shoot-off

In a gripping finale at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC), former national champion Darius Chenai from Telangana emerged victorious in the Senior Master men's trap event. He outperformed Nabi Iqbal of Uttar Pradesh in a tense shoot-off, securing a 1-0 victory after both were tied with 37 hits each in the 50-shot final.

Renowned shooter Moraad Ali Khan, a former seven-time national champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, claimed the bronze, scoring 23 in the final round. Earlier in the competition, Nabi led the qualifying round with 98 hits, followed by Darius with 94 and Moraad with 93, among a 16-shooter lineup.

The trap competition marked the concluding event of a remarkable 67th Shooting Nationals, noted for witnessing the rise of new champions and the breaking of national records. Initiated last December with Pistol and Shotgun events in Delhi and Rifle events in Bhopal, the championship showcased the best of Indian shooting talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)