Darius Chenai Triumphs in Thrilling Senior Master Men’s Trap Shoot-off

Darius Chenai of Telangana clinched the Senior Master men's trap title at the 67th National Shooting Championship, defeating Uttar Pradesh's Nabi Iqbal in a nail-biting shoot-off. The event concluded a championship that witnessed new records and champions across various shooting disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:06 IST
Nabi Iqbal, Darius Chenai(Centre), Moraad Ali Khan after senior master trap final (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping finale at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC), former national champion Darius Chenai from Telangana emerged victorious in the Senior Master men's trap event. He outperformed Nabi Iqbal of Uttar Pradesh in a tense shoot-off, securing a 1-0 victory after both were tied with 37 hits each in the 50-shot final.

Renowned shooter Moraad Ali Khan, a former seven-time national champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, claimed the bronze, scoring 23 in the final round. Earlier in the competition, Nabi led the qualifying round with 98 hits, followed by Darius with 94 and Moraad with 93, among a 16-shooter lineup.

The trap competition marked the concluding event of a remarkable 67th Shooting Nationals, noted for witnessing the rise of new champions and the breaking of national records. Initiated last December with Pistol and Shotgun events in Delhi and Rifle events in Bhopal, the championship showcased the best of Indian shooting talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

