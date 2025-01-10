Left Menu

Sabalenka Eyes Third Australian Open Title with Fresh Mindset

Aryna Sabalenka is set to compete for her third consecutive Australian Open title. Despite being the world number one, she aims to maintain a simple approach and not focus on defending her championship. Sabalenka embraces competition and is driven by her achievements, including three Grand Slam titles.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is preparing to vie for a remarkable third Australian Open title in a row. Despite her status as the tournament's favorite, the world number one plans to keep her focus simple, inspired by last year's success after dropping the defending champion mindset.

The Belarusian tennis sensation is determined not to let the weight of defending her title distract her. She's renowned as a hardcourt specialist and hopes to join the ranks of tennis legends such as Margaret Court, Steffi Graf, and Martina Hingis, who have achieved three consecutive wins.

Fresh off her victory at the Brisbane International, Sabalenka thrives under pressure and is eager for the upcoming competition with her sights set on maintaining her top position. She opens her campaign against American Sloane Stephens, anticipating a challenging match with her former U.S. Open champion opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

