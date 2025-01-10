Sabalenka Eyes Third Australian Open Title with Fresh Mindset
Aryna Sabalenka is set to compete for her third consecutive Australian Open title. Despite being the world number one, she aims to maintain a simple approach and not focus on defending her championship. Sabalenka embraces competition and is driven by her achievements, including three Grand Slam titles.
Aryna Sabalenka is preparing to vie for a remarkable third Australian Open title in a row. Despite her status as the tournament's favorite, the world number one plans to keep her focus simple, inspired by last year's success after dropping the defending champion mindset.
The Belarusian tennis sensation is determined not to let the weight of defending her title distract her. She's renowned as a hardcourt specialist and hopes to join the ranks of tennis legends such as Margaret Court, Steffi Graf, and Martina Hingis, who have achieved three consecutive wins.
Fresh off her victory at the Brisbane International, Sabalenka thrives under pressure and is eager for the upcoming competition with her sights set on maintaining her top position. She opens her campaign against American Sloane Stephens, anticipating a challenging match with her former U.S. Open champion opponent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Struggles Continue for Grand Slam Champion Raducanu
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
Jim Courier's First Live Cricket Experience: A Grand Slam Champion's Thrill
Historic Grand Slam: Hady Habib Breaks New Ground for Lebanon