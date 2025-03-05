Left Menu

Table Tennis Legend Sharath Kamal to Retire After WTT Contender Chennai

Indian table tennis icon A Sharath Kamal plans to retire following the WTT Contender Chennai, marking the end of a distinguished career. With seven Commonwealth Games golds and two Asian Games bronzes, Sharath remains India's top-ranked ITTF player. He hopes new talents achieve what he couldn't: an Olympic medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:39 IST
Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal has announced his retirement following the WTT Contender Chennai, scheduled later this month. The tournament will serve as the final chapter in Kamal's more than two-decade-long career, during which he has achieved remarkable success.

The World Table Tennis event, set to take place in Chennai from March 25 to 30, will play host to Kamal's professional farewell. 'I began my international career in Chennai, and it feels fitting to conclude it here,' the 42-year-old athlete expressed.

Over the years, Kamal has clinched seven Commonwealth Games gold medals and two Asian Games bronzes, but an Olympic medal eluded him. He remains hopeful that upcoming Indian talents will fulfill this dream. Currently, he holds a position as India's highest-ranked player in the ITTF standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

