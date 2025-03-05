Table Tennis Legend Sharath Kamal to Retire After WTT Contender Chennai

Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal has announced his retirement following the WTT Contender Chennai, scheduled later this month. The tournament will serve as the final chapter in Kamal's more than two-decade-long career, during which he has achieved remarkable success.

The World Table Tennis event, set to take place in Chennai from March 25 to 30, will play host to Kamal's professional farewell. 'I began my international career in Chennai, and it feels fitting to conclude it here,' the 42-year-old athlete expressed.

Over the years, Kamal has clinched seven Commonwealth Games gold medals and two Asian Games bronzes, but an Olympic medal eluded him. He remains hopeful that upcoming Indian talents will fulfill this dream. Currently, he holds a position as India's highest-ranked player in the ITTF standings.

