Amad Diallo: The Rising Star of Manchester United

Amad Diallo has extended his contract with Manchester United until 2030 following a promising season marked by crucial goals against top teams like Liverpool and Manchester City. Diallo, who joined United in 2021, aims to achieve more success and build a legacy at the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:05 IST
Amad Diallo, Manchester United's forward, has solidified his future with the club by signing a contract extension that lasts until 2030. The young player has been instrumental in the team's recent performances, securing key goals against Liverpool and Manchester City.

His commitment was welcomed by fans and club officials alike. Diallo expressed his ambition to make history with United, highlighting his memorable moments on the pitch and the potential for greater successes ahead.

Technical Director Jason Wilcox praised Diallo's versatility and resolve, affirming his place as an essential part of Manchester United's future. Diallo, who joined from Atalanta in 2021, has become known for scoring crucial late goals, adding to his growing reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

