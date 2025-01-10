Left Menu

Jay Shah: Youngest ICC Chairman Making Waves

Jay Shah, the youngest International Cricket Council chairman, will be honored by BCCI's state units. After serving as BCCI secretary, Shah took the ICC helm, succeeding Greg Barclay. Shah is noted for advancing cricket's global reach, advocating for Olympics inclusion and engaging in key discussions on a two-tier Test system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:25 IST
Jay Shah: Youngest ICC Chairman Making Waves
Jay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Jay Shah, the newly-elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to be honored by the state units of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a Special General Meeting this Sunday.

Shah, who previously served as BCCI secretary, assumed the ICC chairmanship on December 1, succeeding Greg Barclay. His tenure marks him as the youngest individual to hold this distinguished position, building on his established history of leadership in cricket administration.

Although Shah is no longer an office-holder within the BCCI, he remains influential in global cricket discussions. Recently, he initiated talks with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee regarding cricket's potential inclusion in the games, which is poised for a comeback in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after 128 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025