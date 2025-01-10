Jay Shah: Youngest ICC Chairman Making Waves

Jay Shah, the newly-elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to be honored by the state units of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a Special General Meeting this Sunday.

Shah, who previously served as BCCI secretary, assumed the ICC chairmanship on December 1, succeeding Greg Barclay. His tenure marks him as the youngest individual to hold this distinguished position, building on his established history of leadership in cricket administration.

Although Shah is no longer an office-holder within the BCCI, he remains influential in global cricket discussions. Recently, he initiated talks with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee regarding cricket's potential inclusion in the games, which is poised for a comeback in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after 128 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)