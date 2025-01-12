Love and Loss on the Court: Tennis Stars Rally Amidst LA Wildfires
Donna Vekic won her match at the Australian Open, expressing solidarity with her coach Pam Shriver, affected by LA wildfires. Multiple fires in LA County have claimed 16 lives. While Shriver aids her family, athlete Madison Keys donates to LA firefighters. Vekic and Shriver stay in touch amidst the crisis.
Donna Vekic celebrated her Australian Open win by drawing a heart and writing 'LA' on a courtside camera, reflecting on her absent coach, Pam Shriver, who stayed back in California due to the devastating wildfires.
As six wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, killing at least 16 people, Vekic expressed concern for Shriver during a post-match interview. Although Shriver's home is safe, many others have lost theirs, creating a dire situation.
Shriver, a Grand Slam champion, is helping her family as 12,000 structures face destruction. Madison Keys also expressed distress over the fires, donating $20,000 to the LA fire department. Vekic and Shriver maintain daily contact, hoping for a positive outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
California's Winning Ticket Sparks Mega Millions Frenzy
California's Mega Millions Miracle: A $1.3 Billion Holiday Windfall
Nick Kyrgios: Struggling for a Comeback at the Australian Open
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
Aerial Misfortune: Plane Crashes into California Building Injuring Eleven