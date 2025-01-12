Love and Loss on the Court: Tennis Stars Rally Amidst LA Wildfires

Donna Vekic celebrated her Australian Open win by drawing a heart and writing 'LA' on a courtside camera, reflecting on her absent coach, Pam Shriver, who stayed back in California due to the devastating wildfires.

As six wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, killing at least 16 people, Vekic expressed concern for Shriver during a post-match interview. Although Shriver's home is safe, many others have lost theirs, creating a dire situation.

Shriver, a Grand Slam champion, is helping her family as 12,000 structures face destruction. Madison Keys also expressed distress over the fires, donating $20,000 to the LA fire department. Vekic and Shriver maintain daily contact, hoping for a positive outcome.

