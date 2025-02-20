Controversy Over California's Over-Budget High-Speed Rail Project
The Trump administration is reviewing $4 billion in funding for California's High-Speed Rail project, initially approved by voters in 2008. Costs have soared from an estimated $40 billion to up to $128 billion. The Federal Railroad Administration, under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is reassessing the project's feasibility.
The Trump administration announced a review on Thursday to potentially revoke $4 billion allocated to California's High-Speed Rail project. This initiative initially received a $10 billion approval from voters in 2008, but rising costs and criticism from President Trump have put it under scrutiny. The project previously secured over $3 billion during the Biden administration's tenure.
Originally projected at $40 billion, the total cost of the project has skyrocketed to between $89 billion and $128 billion. The California High-Speed Rail Authority has yet to comment on these developments. The review, directed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, focuses on a segment between Merced and Bakersfield in California's Central Valley.
USDOT reports that this segment's cost exceeds the project's initial total budget of $33 billion and faces a $6.5 billion funding gap. Secretary Duffy emphasized that taxpayers have borne the burden of the over-budget and delayed project for too long, suggesting funds might be reallocated to more deserving infrastructure projects across the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2025: Catalyzing Infrastructure Growth and Real Estate Opportunities
EU Sanctions Stall Kosovo's Cultural and Infrastructure Projects
Journey from being developing to developed nation passes through infrastructure, we have emphasised on infra development: PM in RS.
Poland Pushes for Sanctions on Ships Damaging Baltic Infrastructure
Transforming National Highways: Addressing Black Spots and Future Infrastructure