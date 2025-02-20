Controversy Over California's Over-Budget High-Speed Rail Project

The Trump administration announced a review on Thursday to potentially revoke $4 billion allocated to California's High-Speed Rail project. This initiative initially received a $10 billion approval from voters in 2008, but rising costs and criticism from President Trump have put it under scrutiny. The project previously secured over $3 billion during the Biden administration's tenure.

Originally projected at $40 billion, the total cost of the project has skyrocketed to between $89 billion and $128 billion. The California High-Speed Rail Authority has yet to comment on these developments. The review, directed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, focuses on a segment between Merced and Bakersfield in California's Central Valley.

USDOT reports that this segment's cost exceeds the project's initial total budget of $33 billion and faces a $6.5 billion funding gap. Secretary Duffy emphasized that taxpayers have borne the burden of the over-budget and delayed project for too long, suggesting funds might be reallocated to more deserving infrastructure projects across the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)