Left Menu

Controversy Over California's Over-Budget High-Speed Rail Project

The Trump administration is reviewing $4 billion in funding for California's High-Speed Rail project, initially approved by voters in 2008. Costs have soared from an estimated $40 billion to up to $128 billion. The Federal Railroad Administration, under Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is reassessing the project's feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:59 IST
Controversy Over California's Over-Budget High-Speed Rail Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced a review on Thursday to potentially revoke $4 billion allocated to California's High-Speed Rail project. This initiative initially received a $10 billion approval from voters in 2008, but rising costs and criticism from President Trump have put it under scrutiny. The project previously secured over $3 billion during the Biden administration's tenure.

Originally projected at $40 billion, the total cost of the project has skyrocketed to between $89 billion and $128 billion. The California High-Speed Rail Authority has yet to comment on these developments. The review, directed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, focuses on a segment between Merced and Bakersfield in California's Central Valley.

USDOT reports that this segment's cost exceeds the project's initial total budget of $33 billion and faces a $6.5 billion funding gap. Secretary Duffy emphasized that taxpayers have borne the burden of the over-budget and delayed project for too long, suggesting funds might be reallocated to more deserving infrastructure projects across the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025