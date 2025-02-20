High-Stakes Dispute Over California High-Speed Rail Funding

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it is initiating a review to potentially revoke about $4 billion allocated to California's High-Speed Rail project.

Since its approval in 2008, when voters backed $10 billion for its development, costs have soared. President Donald Trump has been an outspoken critic of the project's financial trajectory. In contrast, the Biden administration's Transportation Department has granted over $3 billion to support the initiative.

Originally pegged at $40 billion, the total cost of the High-Speed Rail project is now estimated between $89 billion and $128 billion, reflecting substantial budgetary challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)