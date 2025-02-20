High-Stakes Dispute Over California High-Speed Rail Funding
The Trump administration is reconsidering approximately $4 billion in funding for California's High-Speed Rail project as costs have surged. Initially approved by voters with $10 billion in 2008, the project has escalated to an estimated $89 billion to $128 billion, despite receiving additional funds under the Biden administration.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it is initiating a review to potentially revoke about $4 billion allocated to California's High-Speed Rail project.
Since its approval in 2008, when voters backed $10 billion for its development, costs have soared. President Donald Trump has been an outspoken critic of the project's financial trajectory. In contrast, the Biden administration's Transportation Department has granted over $3 billion to support the initiative.
Originally pegged at $40 billion, the total cost of the High-Speed Rail project is now estimated between $89 billion and $128 billion, reflecting substantial budgetary challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- High-Speed Rail
- Trump
- review
- funding
- transportation
- Biden
- escalation
- costs
- project
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomat Marco Rubio Skips G20 Amid Funding Threats
Trump Bans Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports; Threatens Federal Funding Cuts
Delhi HC seeks NIA's stand on letting jailed MP Engineer Rashid, facing terror funding charges, attend Parliament on custody parole.
Federal Judge Poised to Enforce Block on Trump-Era Funding Freeze
India Ramps Up Domestic Funding for Climate Resilience Amid Global Shortfall