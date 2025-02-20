Left Menu

High-Stakes Dispute Over California High-Speed Rail Funding

The Trump administration is reconsidering approximately $4 billion in funding for California's High-Speed Rail project as costs have surged. Initially approved by voters with $10 billion in 2008, the project has escalated to an estimated $89 billion to $128 billion, despite receiving additional funds under the Biden administration.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it is initiating a review to potentially revoke about $4 billion allocated to California's High-Speed Rail project.

Since its approval in 2008, when voters backed $10 billion for its development, costs have soared. President Donald Trump has been an outspoken critic of the project's financial trajectory. In contrast, the Biden administration's Transportation Department has granted over $3 billion to support the initiative.

Originally pegged at $40 billion, the total cost of the High-Speed Rail project is now estimated between $89 billion and $128 billion, reflecting substantial budgetary challenges.

