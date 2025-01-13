Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC's Triumphant Rise: A 3-0 Victory Sparks Winning Streak

Jamshedpur FC defeated Mumbai City FC 3-0, earning third place in the ISL table. Coach Khalid Jamil credited the team's collective effort, with Mohammed Sanan, Jordan Murray, and Javi Hernandez scoring. Jamshedpur aims to continue their winning streak against league leaders Mohun Bagan next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:10 IST
Jamshedpur FC's Triumphant Rise: A 3-0 Victory Sparks Winning Streak
Khalid Jamil (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC's commanding 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC has solidified their position as a major contender in the Indian Super League. The Men of Steel showcased a stellar performance at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, thanks to standout contributions from key players.

After a scoreless opening half, Jamshedpur's relentless offensive efforts paid off with goals from Mohammed Sanan, Jordan Murray, and Javi Hernandez. This victory marked their second successful league double against Mumbai City FC, pushing them to third place in the points table with 27 points from 14 matches.

Head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his satisfaction at the post-match conference, attributing the triumph to the hard work and dedication of his players, emphasizing the collective approach that led to their impressive three-match winning streak. Looking ahead, Jamshedpur is set to host league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a pivotal home fixture on January 17, aiming to maintain their momentum against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025