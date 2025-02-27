Sports Update: Big Hits, Winning Streaks, and Injuries

In recent sports developments, Michigan's cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant have opted out of the NFL Combine, focusing instead on their Pro Day on March 21, sources reported on Thursday.

New York Knicks rookie Ariel Hukporti sustained a knee injury in his debut start against the 76ers as the Knicks secured a win.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper suffered a hit by pitch but avoided serious harm. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets achieved a franchise-record 11th consecutive win by defeating the Ottawa Senators.

