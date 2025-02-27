Sports Update: Big Hits, Winning Streaks, and Injuries
Top sports stories: Michigan duo skips NFL Combine for Pro Day, Knicks' Ariel Hukporti injured in rookie start, Phillies' Bryce Harper hit by a pitch but likely unharmed, 76ers' Eric Gordon out for the season, and Jets win record 11th straight game. Plus, Williams tops motor racing testing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:27 IST
In recent sports developments, Michigan's cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant have opted out of the NFL Combine, focusing instead on their Pro Day on March 21, sources reported on Thursday.
New York Knicks rookie Ariel Hukporti sustained a knee injury in his debut start against the 76ers as the Knicks secured a win.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper suffered a hit by pitch but avoided serious harm. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets achieved a franchise-record 11th consecutive win by defeating the Ottawa Senators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congo's Plea: NBA's Rwanda Sponsorship Controversy
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In
Daring Kidnapping Foiled: Two Arrested after Intense Gunbattle
SEC's Surprising Move: Withdrawal of Lawsuit Against Coinbase Marks a New Era in Crypto Regulation
SEC Withdraws Lawsuit Against Coinbase in Landmark Crypto Shift