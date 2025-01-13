Rohit Sharma Eyes Mumbai Ranji Training Amid Test Series Wrap-Up

In the wake of India's demoralizing Test series defeat in Australia, captain Rohit Sharma has expressed a keen interest in training with the Mumbai Ranji team. He is expected to join the side's practice session at the MCA-BKC ground on Tuesday.

Rohit, who scored just 31 runs across three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, chose to sit out the series-decider in Sydney. However, he was part of a Sunday meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's secretary, Devajit Saikia, to review the team's performance. An MCA official confirmed that Rohit has approached Mumbai Ranji head coach Omkar Salavi regarding practice schedules ahead of their upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir.

As Mumbai prepares for their crucial Ranji Trophy clash starting January 23, Rohit's participation is still uncertain. The senior batter emphatically dismissed retirement rumors during the Sydney Test, clarifying that he opted out due to poor form, not permanent withdrawal from the team. The BCCI stresses the importance of senior players' presence in domestic games, echoing head coach Gautam Gambhir's sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)