Left Menu

Monfils Triumphs Over Youth in Five-Set Epic at Australian Open

Gael Monfils outlasted young tennis player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling five-set match at the Australian Open. Although he wasted match points in the third set, Monfils leveraged his experience and endurance to clinch a memorable victory. Both players showcased unconventional techniques during their match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:26 IST
Monfils Triumphs Over Youth in Five-Set Epic at Australian Open
Monfils
  • Country:
  • Australia

The seasoned Gael Monfils outmaneuvered the youthful Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a captivating five-set showdown at the Australian Open. Experience trumped youth as Monfils, the 38-year-old, clinched the game despite wasting match points initially.

Monfils, having recently marked another milestone by becoming the oldest ATP Tour title winner, took this win with tactics and fortitude. His performance, marked by clever play and endurance, helped negate Mpetshi Perricard's powerful serve, widely regarded as one of the best.

Monfils' victory, with a scoreline of 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4, showcased his ability to compete at the highest level regardless of age. Post-match, both athletes extended camaraderie in the locker room, reflecting a mutual respect and passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025