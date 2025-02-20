Left Menu

Haryana Dominates at National Paralympic Athletics Championship

Haryana emerged as champions at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship with 106 medals, including 49 gold. The state led the medals tally, outperforming hosts Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, who finished second and third, respectively. The championship featured 1,476 athletes from 30 states and Union Territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:59 IST
Haryana reigned supreme at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship, securing an impressive total of 106 medals, with 49 golds among them, on Thursday.

The northern state topped the medals tally to become the overall champion, edging out hosts Tamil Nadu, who finished with 17 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze.

The event witnessed participation from 1,476 para-athletes across 30 states and Union Territories, all vying in 155 events over three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

