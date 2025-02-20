Haryana Dominates at National Paralympic Athletics Championship

Haryana reigned supreme at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship, securing an impressive total of 106 medals, with 49 golds among them, on Thursday.

The northern state topped the medals tally to become the overall champion, edging out hosts Tamil Nadu, who finished with 17 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze.

The event witnessed participation from 1,476 para-athletes across 30 states and Union Territories, all vying in 155 events over three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)