India's Inaugural World Para Athletics Grand Prix: A New Era for Para-Sports

India will host its first World Para Athletics Grand Prix with over 20 countries participating in 90 events from March 11-13. The event will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a significant milestone for the nation's dedication to para-sports and future international tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to make history by hosting its first World Para Athletics Grand Prix, featuring athletes from more than 20 countries. The Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from March 11-13, with a lineup of 90 events.

The event will see participation from countries worldwide, including Germany, Japan, and Brazil. It highlights India's commitment to para-sports, drawing prominent figures like Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, and Tarek Souei, its CEO.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, emphasized that this event is not just a competition but a means to set a precedent for future international tournaments in India, underlining the nation's readiness to embrace and promote para-athletics at a global level.

