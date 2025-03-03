India's Inaugural World Para Athletics Grand Prix: A New Era for Para-Sports

India is set to make history by hosting its first World Para Athletics Grand Prix, featuring athletes from more than 20 countries. The Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from March 11-13, with a lineup of 90 events.

The event will see participation from countries worldwide, including Germany, Japan, and Brazil. It highlights India's commitment to para-sports, drawing prominent figures like Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, and Tarek Souei, its CEO.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, emphasized that this event is not just a competition but a means to set a precedent for future international tournaments in India, underlining the nation's readiness to embrace and promote para-athletics at a global level.

