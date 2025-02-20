Haryana Triumphs at 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship

Haryana has emerged as the victor at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship, claiming an impressive collection of 49 gold, 32 silver, and 25 bronze medals. Host state Tamil Nadu finished second, securing 17 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh took the third spot with 14 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Rajasthan and Maharashtra rounded out the top five, with Rajasthan finishing fourth and Maharashtra fifth. The championship was held in Tamil Nadu from February 18 to 20, 2025, and saw para-athletes from around the nation deliver outstanding performances. Lt Gen. Karanbir Singh Brar graced the closing ceremony alongside esteemed members from the Paralympic Committee of India.

The event featured impressive performances in various categories. In the discus throw events, athletes from SSCB led, with Pradeep Kumar winning the F62/F64 category and Rakesh dominating the F42/F43/F44 category. The women's 200m sprint saw Delhi's Priyanka Sharma take gold. Furthermore, Haryana's Ekta Bhyan impressed in the club throw F32/F51 event. The tournament highlighted the strength and talent of India's para-athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)