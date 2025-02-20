Haryana Triumphs at 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship
Haryana dominated the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship with 49 gold, 32 silver, and 25 bronze medals. Tamil Nadu finished second, followed by Uttar Pradesh. The event was held in Tamil Nadu from February 18 to 20, 2025, showcasing exceptional performances from para-athletes across India.
- Country:
- India
Haryana has emerged as the victor at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship, claiming an impressive collection of 49 gold, 32 silver, and 25 bronze medals. Host state Tamil Nadu finished second, securing 17 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh took the third spot with 14 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals.
Rajasthan and Maharashtra rounded out the top five, with Rajasthan finishing fourth and Maharashtra fifth. The championship was held in Tamil Nadu from February 18 to 20, 2025, and saw para-athletes from around the nation deliver outstanding performances. Lt Gen. Karanbir Singh Brar graced the closing ceremony alongside esteemed members from the Paralympic Committee of India.
The event featured impressive performances in various categories. In the discus throw events, athletes from SSCB led, with Pradeep Kumar winning the F62/F64 category and Rakesh dominating the F42/F43/F44 category. The women's 200m sprint saw Delhi's Priyanka Sharma take gold. Furthermore, Haryana's Ekta Bhyan impressed in the club throw F32/F51 event. The tournament highlighted the strength and talent of India's para-athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Paralympic
- Nationals
- Tamil Nadu
- athletics
- medals
- championship
- India
- para-athletes
- sports
ALSO READ
Albania and Serbia Unite: Co-hosting UEFA U21 Championship
Supreme Court Paves Way for India's Entry in Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship
Supreme Court Intervenes to Ensure Kabaddi Players' Participation in Asian Championship
Hand over charge to AKFI elected governing body: SC says order to ensure participation in kabaddi championship in Iran from Feb 20-25.
Super Bowl Showdown: Key Players Set to Shape NFL Championship