Carla Ward Takes Helm of Ireland Women's Team Ahead of Nations League

Carla Ward, former Aston Villa women's manager, has been appointed as the new coach of the Ireland women's national team. She will lead the team in the upcoming Nations League match against Turkey and aims to develop women's football in Ireland, building up to the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:20 IST
Carla Ward, previously at the helm of Aston Villa's women's team, has been appointed as the coach of Ireland's women's national team, as announced by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on Wednesday.

Ward will make her debut on the sidelines during the Nations League home fixture against Turkey on February 21. Her contract extends through to the conclusion of the 2027 Women's World Cup. Ward expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity to contribute significantly to women's football in Ireland.

Under Ward's leadership, Aston Villa achieved their best finish in the Women's Super League, securing fifth place in the 2022-2023 season before her departure in May. Ireland's previous Women's World Cup appearance ended in a tough group stage, and FAI's appointment of Ward signals their ambition to elevate the national team's performance.

