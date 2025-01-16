Left Menu

Ander Herrera Joins Boca Juniors: A New Chapter in Argentine Football

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has joined Argentine club Boca Juniors on a one-year deal. Leaving Athletic Bilbao, the 35-year-old cites a desire to contribute his experience. Herrera, who played for Manchester United and PSG, reminisces about his passion for Boca, influenced by his father's ties to the club.

In a significant move, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has embarked on a new journey by joining Argentine club Boca Juniors. The 35-year-old recently arrived in Buenos Aires, anticipating a one-year contract after departing from Athletic Bilbao.

Herrera expressed his excitement about this unique opportunity, aiming to leverage his wealth of football experience. The midfielder, who previously showcased his talent at clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain, hopes to bolster Boca's squad as they gear up for this year's Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup.

The Spaniard, deeply connected to the club through family ties, fondly described Boca Juniors as a 'giant' with a rich history. His father, Pedro Herrera Sancristóbal, played and served as a sports director in Argentina, fostering Ander Herrera's lifelong passion for the club.

