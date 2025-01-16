Left Menu

Tennis Titans Clash in Thrilling Australian Open Showdowns

The Australian Open heats up as defending champion Aryna Sabalenka kicks off the third round. Novak Djokovic seeks an 11th title while Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic reignite their rivalry. Key matchups include Gauff versus Fernandez and Djokovic's face-off against Tomas Machac.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open's third round commences with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka leading the charge on Rod Laver Arena, while Novak Djokovic pursues a record-breaking 11th title.

Prominent names such as Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff are in action on the main courts. A significant women's match features Naomi Osaka, who, after a 15-month maternity hiatus, shows the form that made her a two-time champion. She faces Belinda Bencic, a familiar rival, in what promises to be a riveting contest.

In the men's division, Novak Djokovic faces Czech player Tomas Machac, who previously defeated him at the Geneva Open. Despite challenging early rounds, Djokovic is prepared for Machac's growing confidence and hopes to advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

