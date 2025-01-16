India's Unstoppable Force: A Magnificent Win at Kho Kho World Cup
The Indian women's team continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding victory over Malaysia, entering the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup. Marked by multiple 'Dream Runs' and tactical brilliance, the team secured an 80-point win, topping Group A and setting a clash with Bangladesh.
The Indian women's team showcased their dominance in the Kho Kho World Cup on Thursday, defeating Malaysia to advance to the quarterfinals.
Key players Bhilar Opinaben and Monika steered the team's success from the outset with a stellar 'Dream Run', propelling India to an emphatic 80-point victory.
This performance kept India at the top of Group A, setting up a promising quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh, reinforcing their championship ambitions.
