India's Unstoppable Force: A Magnificent Win at Kho Kho World Cup

The Indian women's team showcased their dominance in the Kho Kho World Cup on Thursday, defeating Malaysia to advance to the quarterfinals.

Key players Bhilar Opinaben and Monika steered the team's success from the outset with a stellar 'Dream Run', propelling India to an emphatic 80-point victory.

This performance kept India at the top of Group A, setting up a promising quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh, reinforcing their championship ambitions.

