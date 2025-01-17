Stars Shine at National Sports Awards: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Honors Bestowed

In an illustrious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Indian sports stars were honored with the National Sports Awards 2025, presented by President Draupadi Murmu. This annual event marked the crowning achievements of athletes from diverse disciplines with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards.

Among the most celebrated was double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, recognized for her historic contribution to India's medal tally with a bronze win in the women's individual 10m air pistol event. Alongside her, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh earned the Khel Ratna accolade for their exceptional performances in 2024.

The Arjuna Awards similarly honored emerging and seasoned athletes, including Para Athlete Praveen Kumar, who claimed gold in the Men's High Jump T64 event at the Paralympics 2024. Former football coach Armando Agnelo Colaco's lifetime achievements were recognized with the Dronacharya Award. The ceremony underscored India's rich sporting talent and commitment to excellence.

