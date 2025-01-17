Left Menu

Stars Shine at National Sports Awards: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Honors Bestowed

The National Sports Awards 2025 celebrated Indian athletes with President Draupadi Murmu presenting major honors. Notable recipients included Manu Bhaker, Gukesh Dommaraju, and Harmanpreet Singh. The event highlighted achievements in diverse sports, with numerous Arjuna Awards acknowledging athletes' outstanding performances, and a Dronacharya Award for lifetime coaching excellence to Armando Colaco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:18 IST
D Gukesh recieves Khel Ratna award from President of India Draupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an illustrious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Indian sports stars were honored with the National Sports Awards 2025, presented by President Draupadi Murmu. This annual event marked the crowning achievements of athletes from diverse disciplines with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards.

Among the most celebrated was double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, recognized for her historic contribution to India's medal tally with a bronze win in the women's individual 10m air pistol event. Alongside her, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh earned the Khel Ratna accolade for their exceptional performances in 2024.

The Arjuna Awards similarly honored emerging and seasoned athletes, including Para Athlete Praveen Kumar, who claimed gold in the Men's High Jump T64 event at the Paralympics 2024. Former football coach Armando Agnelo Colaco's lifetime achievements were recognized with the Dronacharya Award. The ceremony underscored India's rich sporting talent and commitment to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

