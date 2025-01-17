Lyon Bats for Inclusivity: NCIC 2025 Cricketers with Disabilities Championship

Australian cricket star Nathan Lyon has stepped up support for the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) by donating three exclusive signed bats. These bats, featuring autographs of Indian cricket giants Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, have been given to Cricket Australia's social impact partner, Taverners Australia. Decorated with a Braille sticker reading "A sport for all," these limited-edition bats are being auctioned, with proceeds earmarked for developing pathways and programs for cricketers with disabilities.

The NCIC is poised for a grand return in the coming year, showcasing the prowess of Australia's best cricketers with disabilities. Scheduled from January 19-24 at Marchant Park in Brisbane, the championship will see 22 teams from seven states and territories vying for the national title across five divisions—Blind and Low Vision Mixed, Blind and Low Vision Women's, cricketers with Intellectual Disabilities, and Deaf and Hard of Hearing categories for both men and women. Notably, 2025 will feature the first full week of Blind & Low Vision Women's matches, a significant expansion following the success of last year's exhibition games.

Since its inception in 2017, the NCIC has provided athletes the chance to compete at the highest domestic level, enriching the Australian cricket scene significantly. With the support of CommBank and Taverners Australia, the Championships align with Cricket Australia's "A Sport for All" program, aiming to prepare more disability cricketers for international participation. Joel Morrison, Cricket Australia's General Manager for Events & Operations, extolled the NCIC's growth, emphasizing its role in showcasing top talent and representing a critical pathway for cricketers with disabilities. The 2025 tournament promises to further inspire and foster inclusive cricket opportunities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)