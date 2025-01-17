Left Menu

Lyon Bats for Inclusivity: NCIC 2025 Cricketers with Disabilities Championship

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon donates signed bats for an auction supporting disabled cricketers in the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC). The 2025 event marks a milestone with the first full week of Blind & Low Vision Women's matches, featuring over 300 players in various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:45 IST
Lyon Bats for Inclusivity: NCIC 2025 Cricketers with Disabilities Championship
The bats signed by Bumrah and Kohli. (Photo- Cricket Australia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket star Nathan Lyon has stepped up support for the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) by donating three exclusive signed bats. These bats, featuring autographs of Indian cricket giants Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, have been given to Cricket Australia's social impact partner, Taverners Australia. Decorated with a Braille sticker reading "A sport for all," these limited-edition bats are being auctioned, with proceeds earmarked for developing pathways and programs for cricketers with disabilities.

The NCIC is poised for a grand return in the coming year, showcasing the prowess of Australia's best cricketers with disabilities. Scheduled from January 19-24 at Marchant Park in Brisbane, the championship will see 22 teams from seven states and territories vying for the national title across five divisions—Blind and Low Vision Mixed, Blind and Low Vision Women's, cricketers with Intellectual Disabilities, and Deaf and Hard of Hearing categories for both men and women. Notably, 2025 will feature the first full week of Blind & Low Vision Women's matches, a significant expansion following the success of last year's exhibition games.

Since its inception in 2017, the NCIC has provided athletes the chance to compete at the highest domestic level, enriching the Australian cricket scene significantly. With the support of CommBank and Taverners Australia, the Championships align with Cricket Australia's "A Sport for All" program, aiming to prepare more disability cricketers for international participation. Joel Morrison, Cricket Australia's General Manager for Events & Operations, extolled the NCIC's growth, emphasizing its role in showcasing top talent and representing a critical pathway for cricketers with disabilities. The 2025 tournament promises to further inspire and foster inclusive cricket opportunities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025