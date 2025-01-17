Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC Host Top-Of-The-Table Clash Against Dominant Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Jamshedpur FC faces league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a crucial ISL match at JRD Tata Sports Complex. With MBSG leading the table, JFC aims to close the gap with a win. Both teams exhibit distinct playing styles and key players poised to impact the high-stakes game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:19 IST
MBSG's Alberto Rodriguez celebrating after scoring (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Jamshedpur FC is set to clash with table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a high-stakes encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. Scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kickoff on Friday, the match presents Jamshedpur with a chance to narrow the points gap against the formidable Mohun Bagan, who are currently leading the standings with 35 points from 15 matches.

Jamshedpur FC, placed fourth, come into the match looking to extend their three-game winning streak and potentially close in on the Mariners, against whom they have struggled recently. The Red Miners have failed to score in their last two meetings against Mohun Bagan, and another loss could match their longest losing streak against a single ISL opponent.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, meanwhile, aim to continue their impressive form, having scored in their last 12 ISL outings. A goal during this encounter would set a new record for their longest scoring streak. Both teams feature key players pivotal in their performances, with Mohun Bagan's Manvir Singh on the brink of a milestone and Jamshedpur's defensive prowess led by Stephen Eze and Javi Siverio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

