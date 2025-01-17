Left Menu

Nathan Lyon's Exclusive Signed Bats: A Boost for All Abilities Cricket

Nathan Lyon donates three signed bats to raise funds for cricketers with disabilities. The bats feature signatures from Australian and Indian cricket stars, auctioned by Taverners Australia. The initiative supports the National Cricket Inclusion Championships aimed at promoting cricket among disabled athletes across Australia.

Nathan Lyon's Exclusive Signed Bats: A Boost for All Abilities Cricket
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's renowned off-spinner Nathan Lyon has taken a commendable initiative by donating three signed cricket bats to Cricket Australia's social impact partner, Taverners, for auction. The proceeds will aid cricketers with disabilities.

The bats bear signatures from cricket legends including India's Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, gathered during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India lost 1-3. Additionally, Australian cricket stars Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, along with Lyon himself, have signed these collectible items.

Coinciding with the upcoming National Cricket Inclusion Championships, Lyon, the ambassador for Cricketers with a Disability, emphasizes inclusivity through this charitable effort. The Championships, set to take place in Queensland, will see over 300 talented disabled players from across Australia competing for top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

