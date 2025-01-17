Indian Star Ankita Raina Eyes Doubles Glory at ITF W50!

India's top singles player, Ankita Raina, along with her British partner Naiktha Bains, has advanced to the doubles final at the ITF W50 event held at the DLTA Complex. They secured their place by defeating Riya Bhatia and Vaidehi Chaudhary 6-2 6-4 in the semifinals.

This marks the first doubles final for the pair since November 2024, when they were runners-up at the ITF W50 event in Caloundra, Australia. Ankita, who exited in the first round of singles, is aiming for her first doubles title of 2025 and her first victory since April last year in Kashiwa, Japan.

In the singles competition, top-seed Darja Semenistaja easily overcame Anasytasia Tikhonova 6-1 6-3, while seventh seed Tatiana Prozorova ended Maria Kozyreva's run with a 6-1 6-1 win. In the bottom half, Hungary's Panna Udvardy will face British Yuriko Lilly Miyazaki, following both players' decisive quarterfinal victories.

