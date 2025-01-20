Record Thrashings, Top Spots, and New Coaching Hires in Asian Football
A week of thrilling events in Asian football includes Al-Hilal's record-equaling 9-0 victory, Adelaide United's top-league push in Australia, China striker Wu Lei's knee surgery ruling him out of key matches, and Futoshi Ikeda's appointment as Thailand women's team coach.
This week in Asian football witnessed Al-Hilal matching a Saudi Pro League record with a commanding 9-0 defeat over Al-Fateh, maintaining their lead over Al-Ittihad.
Adelaide United seized the top spot in Australia after a 3-2 victory at Hindmarsh Stadium, capitalizing on rival Melbourne City's loss.
China's striker Wu Lei, absent due to surgery, will miss key matches, while Japan's Futoshi Ikeda steps up as the new coach for Thailand's women's team.
