Italian Triumphs and Ukrainian Spirit Shine at Australian Open
Jannik Sinner advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals, overcoming illness, while Lorenzo Sonego ended Learner Tien's dream run. Madison Keys surprised Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina uplifted Ukraine by defeating Veronika Kudermetova. Gael Monfils retired against Ben Shelton, ending a challenging day at Melbourne Park.
Jannik Sinner powered through illness to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, overcoming Danish opponent Holger Rune in four intense sets. Despite experiencing dizzy spells, Sinner's resilience on court marked his 10th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, equalling an Italian record.
Meanwhile, fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego ended American teenager Learner Tien's impressive run, advancing despite Tien's physical struggles. Sonego expressed mixed emotions, acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances yet celebrating his own milestone in reaching the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, veteran player Madison Keys upset Elena Rybakina with a thrilling victory, while Elina Svitolina brought hope to her homeland by defeating Russian competitor Veronika Kudermetova, highlighting her determination to represent and uplift Ukraine during challenging times. Gael Monfils' match concluded disappointingly, as he retired against Ben Shelton.
(With inputs from agencies.)
