Left Menu

Alyssa Healy's Ashes Participation in Question Amid Foot Injury

Australia captain Alyssa Healy might miss the remainder of the Women's Ashes 2025 due to mid-foot soreness. Cricket Australia is consulting specialists to manage her condition, and her participation in upcoming matches is uncertain. Australia leads England 6-0 in the series, just a win away from retaining the Ashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:03 IST
Alyssa Healy's Ashes Participation in Question Amid Foot Injury
Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant setback for the Australian Women's cricket team, captain Alyssa Healy's future participation in the Women's Ashes 2025 is uncertain due to a concerning foot injury. Healy, aged 34, is suffering from mid-foot soreness, as initially reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia, in an official statement, revealed that Healy's foot trouble is on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury from last year's T20 World Cup. She's being managed in a protective boot and was unavailable for the recent T20I match against England at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The medical team is collaborating with specialists to devise a suitable treatment plan for Healy, thus her availability for the rest of the series remains in question. While the Australians have already clinched the ODI series against England with a 3-0 sweep, they are eager to secure one more win from the remaining three T20Is and single Test to retain the Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025