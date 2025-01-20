Alyssa Healy's Ashes Participation in Question Amid Foot Injury
Australia captain Alyssa Healy might miss the remainder of the Women's Ashes 2025 due to mid-foot soreness. Cricket Australia is consulting specialists to manage her condition, and her participation in upcoming matches is uncertain. Australia leads England 6-0 in the series, just a win away from retaining the Ashes.
In a significant setback for the Australian Women's cricket team, captain Alyssa Healy's future participation in the Women's Ashes 2025 is uncertain due to a concerning foot injury. Healy, aged 34, is suffering from mid-foot soreness, as initially reported by ESPNcricinfo.
Cricket Australia, in an official statement, revealed that Healy's foot trouble is on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury from last year's T20 World Cup. She's being managed in a protective boot and was unavailable for the recent T20I match against England at Sydney Cricket Ground.
The medical team is collaborating with specialists to devise a suitable treatment plan for Healy, thus her availability for the rest of the series remains in question. While the Australians have already clinched the ODI series against England with a 3-0 sweep, they are eager to secure one more win from the remaining three T20Is and single Test to retain the Ashes.
