Rishabh Pant: Leading Lucknow Super Giants to New Heights
Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season. Purchased for Rs 27 crore, Pant vows to bring his best efforts to the team. Despite leaving Delhi Capitals, he is excited about his new role and leading the team to success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic keeper-batter, has been named the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the forthcoming IPL season.
Acquired for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore by the franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka, Pant is determined to lead the team to its inaugural title.
Despite leaving Delhi Capitals, Pant expressed optimism about his new role, promising to give his "200 percent" to take the team to new heights.
