Paarl Royals Spin Their Way to Victory, Climb SA20 Rankings

Paarl Royals' spinners dominated at Boland Park, leading the team to the top of the SA20 standings. Restricting Joburg Super Kings to 146, Royals cruised to their third consecutive win. Key performances from spinners and captain David Miller secured a comfortable victory despite Joburg's late resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:06 IST
Team Paarl Royals. (Picture: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a commanding display at their Boland Park stronghold, Paarl Royals' spinners overwhelmed the Joburg Super Kings, propelling them to the summit of the SA20 standings. The formidable quartet of Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Root, and Dunith Wellalage restricted the Super Kings to a modest 146/6, as per the SA20 release.

Bjorn Fortuin set the tone during the Powerplay, claiming two critical wickets for 22 runs. His efforts were well-supported by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who maintained pressure with figures of 1/28. Royals' captain David Miller expressed his delight, noting the spin strategy's effectiveness, despite a late surge from England's Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow's fierce 60 off 40 balls, complemented by Donovan Ferreira's unbeaten 32, added 65 runs in the final overs, giving their team a fighting chance. However, the Royals effortlessly completed their chase, courtesy of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Miller's finishing prowess, securing a six-wicket victory and solidifying their playoff contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

