Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

In a high-stakes session, the U.S. Senate narrowly voted down a bipartisan resolution aimed at blocking President Donald Trump's contentious tariffs on Wednesday. The move came on the heels of the federal government's report revealing the nation's first economic contraction in three years, attributed to the chaos of the president's tariff policies.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune swiftly quashed further consideration of the resolution, ensuring Vice President JD Vance's presence to cast the decisive vote. The resolution sought to overturn the national emergency declaration, under which Trump levied 10% global tariffs, triggering trade tensions with 57 partners, including the EU.

Despite attracting some bipartisan support, the motion failed 49-49, with Vance breaking the tie. Economic concerns mounted as the Commerce Department reported a 0.3% economic decline during the year's first quarter, underscoring the tangible impacts of the tariffs. The deadlock highlights the ongoing struggle to navigate U.S. trade policy impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)