Paula Badosa Battles to First Grand Slam Semi-Final Amid Challenges
Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open after defeating Coco Gauff. Despite overcoming injuries and considering retirement, Badosa remains determined and says she won't feel free until she wins the tournament. She now faces either Aryna Sabalenka or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Paula Badosa has fought her way into her first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open, showing impressive tenacity and skill.
The Spaniard overcame Coco Gauff in a thrilling match, despite lingering pressures from past injuries and near retirement thoughts.
Badosa asserted she won't feel freedom until she clinches the tournament title, exhibiting her relentless pursuit of victory.
