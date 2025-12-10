Intense Battles Define Day Two of Tennis Premier League Season 7

The second day of the Tennis Premier League Season 7 saw fierce competition unfold at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, with intense clashes marking the matches. In the opener, GS Delhi Aces defeated Chennai Smashers significantly, driven by Sofia Costoulas' stellar performance.

Costoulas continued her winning streak with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, defeating Irina Bara and Rithvik Bollipalli in Mixed Doubles. Despite Billy Harris' narrow loss to Dalibor Svrcina in Men's Singles, Harris and Nedunchezhiyan's Men's Doubles win secured an overall victory for Delhi.

Later, SG Pipers Bengaluru lost narrowly to Yash Mumbai Eagles. Despite Riya Bhatia's early Women's Singles win and Ramkumar Ramanathan's strong performance, the Eagles' Men's Doubles team clinched the match with a critical 51-49 victory.