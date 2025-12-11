French Tennis Scandal: Quentin Folliot's 20-Year Suspension

French tennis player Quentin Folliot has received a 20-year suspension after being found guilty of 27 breaches of tennis's anti-corruption rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) reported on Thursday. The investigation revealed that Folliot played a significant role within a network of players connected to a match-fixing syndicate.

The ATP had ranked Folliot as high as 488th in his career, with total prize money earnings amounting to $60,047. Despite denying 30 charges connected to 11 matches between 2022 and 2024, independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Amani Khalifa upheld 27 of those charges in October.

Khalifa's decision underscored Folliot's involvement as a key player in a broader criminal syndicate, actively engaging other players in corrupt activities. Having been provisionally suspended since May 2024, Folliot has been fined $70,000 and must repay over $44,000 in illicit payments. His ban, accounting for time already served, will end on May 16, 2044, conditional upon the repayment of outstanding fines.

