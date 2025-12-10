Left Menu

Driving Women's Tennis Forward: Mercedes-Benz Partners with WTA

Mercedes-Benz has announced its partnership with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), becoming the tour's premier partner and exclusive automobile partner starting in 2026. The collaboration signifies support for women's sports, with plans to be present at nearly 30 tournaments annually.

Updated: 10-12-2025 21:02 IST
Driving Women's Tennis Forward: Mercedes-Benz Partners with WTA
In a move symbolizing robust support for women's sports, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has been announced as the premier partner for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), starting January 1, 2026. The reveal took place during a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.

This partnership elevates Mercedes-Benz to the status of exclusive automobile partner for the WTA Tour. Billie Jean King, the founder of the WTA, highlighted that the involvement of such a globally renowned brand underscores the importance of women's sports and helps elevate the platform for female athletes around the world.

Mercedes-Benz will integrate its presence at nearly 30 WTA tournaments annually, with plans to expand further after 2027, marking a significant commitment to the sport's growth and visibility.

