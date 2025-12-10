Driving Women's Tennis Forward: Mercedes-Benz Partners with WTA

In a move symbolizing robust support for women's sports, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has been announced as the premier partner for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), starting January 1, 2026. The reveal took place during a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.

This partnership elevates Mercedes-Benz to the status of exclusive automobile partner for the WTA Tour. Billie Jean King, the founder of the WTA, highlighted that the involvement of such a globally renowned brand underscores the importance of women's sports and helps elevate the platform for female athletes around the world.

Mercedes-Benz will integrate its presence at nearly 30 WTA tournaments annually, with plans to expand further after 2027, marking a significant commitment to the sport's growth and visibility.

