Lalrinliana Hnamte: Rising Star Shines at Chennaiyin FC

Lalrinliana Hnamte, once a benchwarmer at Mohun Bagan SG, has emerged as a key player for Chennaiyin FC under Owen Coyle. Leading the league in tackles, the young midfielder showcases defensive prowess and versatility, playing a pivotal role in his team's playoff hopes this ISL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:23 IST
CFC's Lalrinliana Hnamte celebrating. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Lalrinliana Hnamte, a former Mohun Bagan SG benchwarmer, has become a standout player at Chennaiyin FC, according to a release from the Indian Super League (ISL). Navigating a non-linear career path, Hnamte has evolved into one of Chennaiyin FC's most dependable figures this season, demonstrating untapped potential and ambition.

As he faces his former club in the ISL on Tuesday, Hnamte's journey symbolizes the emergence of a promising young midfielder. Initially debuting for East Bengal FC in the 2021-22 season, his talent truly came to prominence with his subsequent move to Mohun Bagan SG. Despite significant challenges and limited playtime, he hinted at a potential breakthrough.

Under the guidance of Chennaiyin FC's head coach Owen Coyle, who is known for developing young talent, Hnamte has become integral. This season alone, he has doubled his previous game minutes, excelling in defensive roles by leading the league in successful tackles and making significant interceptions, contributing both defensively and offensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

