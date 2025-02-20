Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Urges Proper Use of iPads in Legislative Process

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani urged MLAs to properly use iPads installed under the National e-Vidhan Application project, as some treated them as paper stands. With Rs 16-17 crore spent on this digital initiative, several devices required repair due to improper handling by legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:33 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Urges Proper Use of iPads in Legislative Process
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called on legislators to utilize the newly installed iPads at their seats effectively, rather than as paper stands, to avoid damage. His remarks followed reports of misuse requiring repairs on several devices.

This initiative forms part of the National e-Vidhan Application project, which aims to digitize and transform the legislative process by providing iPads to all 200 members of the Legislative Assembly. Each member also received a laptop and printer for use at their residence, representing an investment of Rs 16-17 crore.

Devnani highlighted the improper usage despite repeated requests, emphasizing the need for MLAs to treat the delicate equipment as their own to prevent further damage. He advised against locking the iPads, connecting phones to them, or using them as stands, underscoring the project's goal of achieving a paperless and efficient legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025