Rajasthan Assembly Urges Proper Use of iPads in Legislative Process
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani urged MLAs to properly use iPads installed under the National e-Vidhan Application project, as some treated them as paper stands. With Rs 16-17 crore spent on this digital initiative, several devices required repair due to improper handling by legislators.
On Thursday, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called on legislators to utilize the newly installed iPads at their seats effectively, rather than as paper stands, to avoid damage. His remarks followed reports of misuse requiring repairs on several devices.
This initiative forms part of the National e-Vidhan Application project, which aims to digitize and transform the legislative process by providing iPads to all 200 members of the Legislative Assembly. Each member also received a laptop and printer for use at their residence, representing an investment of Rs 16-17 crore.
Devnani highlighted the improper usage despite repeated requests, emphasizing the need for MLAs to treat the delicate equipment as their own to prevent further damage. He advised against locking the iPads, connecting phones to them, or using them as stands, underscoring the project's goal of achieving a paperless and efficient legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
