Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Gear Up for Thrilling Ranji Trophy Showdown

As the much-anticipated Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash draws near, the Bihar cricket team braces to take on Uttar Pradesh from January 23 to January 26 at Patna's historic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. This venue recently hosted two encounters, marking a strong start to the season for Bihar.

Under the leadership of Aryan Juyal, the visiting Uttar Pradesh squad, featuring talents such as Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar, and Priyam Garg, arrived in Patna on Monday. Led by former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi as coach, the team is poised for a competitive encounter. Bihar Cricket Association president, Rakesh Tiwari emphasized the opportunity for Bihar to shine on their home turf.

In parallel, Bihar's squad, announced on Monday, will be captained by Veera Pratap Singh, with Sakibul Gani as vice-captain. Further development is underway as the Bihar government has leased the land of Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association for 30 years, aiming to transform it into an international cricket destination complete with modern facilities.

Plans for the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium include expanding its seating capacity to 40,000, alongside 76 corporate boxes and VIP arrangements. Aiming beyond cricket, the complex will house advanced amenities like a badminton court, a volleyball court, a swimming pool, a five-star hotel, a player hostel, restaurants, and a clubhouse.

