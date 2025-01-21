UP Rudras Dominate in Hero Hockey India League Victory

UP Rudras cruised to a commanding 2-0 win against Team Gonasika in the Hero Hockey India League on Tuesday. Goals from Tanguy Cosyns and Kane Russell secured their triumph.

The initial phase of the match saw both teams struggle to penetrate the defense, resulting in a scoreless first quarter. The Rudras found their rhythm in the second quarter but were initially thwarted by Team Gonasika's goalkeeper, Oliver Payne.

It wasn't until the 37th minute that the Rudras scored through Cosyns' strike, followed by Russell's decisive dragflick in the 40th minute. This victory showcased the Rudras' prowess and strategic gameplay, consolidating their standing in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)