Left Menu

Barcelona's Stunning Comeback Shakes Up Champions League Race

Barcelona's dramatic 5-4 win over Benfica postpones Liverpool's confirmation as Champions League league phase winners. Manager Arne Slot praises referee Danny Makkelie's decision to extend stoppage time, which allowed Barcelona's comeback. Despite the result, Liverpool remains atop the standings, securing its place in the last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:13 IST
Barcelona's Stunning Comeback Shakes Up Champions League Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Barcelona's remarkable comeback against Benfica on Tuesday has delayed Liverpool's confirmation as the winner of the league phase in the restructured Champions League.

Manager Arne Slot praised referee Danny Makkelie's adjudication during the 5-4 Barcelona victory for allowing sufficient stoppage time, acknowledging it could have been to his team's disadvantage.

Liverpool solidified its position in the last 16 with a 2-1 triumph over Lille at Anfield. However, Barcelona's recovery at Estadio da Luz prevents Liverpool from clinching the league phase winner's title just yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025