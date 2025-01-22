Barcelona's Stunning Comeback Shakes Up Champions League Race

Barcelona's remarkable comeback against Benfica on Tuesday has delayed Liverpool's confirmation as the winner of the league phase in the restructured Champions League.

Manager Arne Slot praised referee Danny Makkelie's adjudication during the 5-4 Barcelona victory for allowing sufficient stoppage time, acknowledging it could have been to his team's disadvantage.

Liverpool solidified its position in the last 16 with a 2-1 triumph over Lille at Anfield. However, Barcelona's recovery at Estadio da Luz prevents Liverpool from clinching the league phase winner's title just yet.

