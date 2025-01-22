Barcelona's Stunning Comeback Shakes Up Champions League Race
Barcelona's dramatic 5-4 win over Benfica postpones Liverpool's confirmation as Champions League league phase winners. Manager Arne Slot praises referee Danny Makkelie's decision to extend stoppage time, which allowed Barcelona's comeback. Despite the result, Liverpool remains atop the standings, securing its place in the last 16.
Barcelona's remarkable comeback against Benfica on Tuesday has delayed Liverpool's confirmation as the winner of the league phase in the restructured Champions League.
Manager Arne Slot praised referee Danny Makkelie's adjudication during the 5-4 Barcelona victory for allowing sufficient stoppage time, acknowledging it could have been to his team's disadvantage.
Liverpool solidified its position in the last 16 with a 2-1 triumph over Lille at Anfield. However, Barcelona's recovery at Estadio da Luz prevents Liverpool from clinching the league phase winner's title just yet.
