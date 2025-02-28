UEFA Bans English Referee David Coote Until 2026

European soccer's governing authority, UEFA, has imposed a ban on English referee David Coote until June 30, 2026, following multiple incidents that violate conduct standards.

The decision comes after a video was circulated showing Coote making offensive remarks about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, leading to his dismissal from England's refereeing body.

Further investigation revealed another video where Coote was allegedly seen snorting white powder during last year's European Championship. UEFA's disciplinary body deemed his actions as bringing disrepute to UEFA and the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)