UEFA Bans English Referee David Coote Until 2026

UEFA has banned English referee David Coote until June 30, 2026, after offensive behavior, including making derogatory comments about Jürgen Klopp and being seen snorting a substance, which breached conduct guidelines and brought European soccer into disrepute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:48 IST
European soccer's governing authority, UEFA, has imposed a ban on English referee David Coote until June 30, 2026, following multiple incidents that violate conduct standards.

The decision comes after a video was circulated showing Coote making offensive remarks about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, leading to his dismissal from England's refereeing body.

Further investigation revealed another video where Coote was allegedly seen snorting white powder during last year's European Championship. UEFA's disciplinary body deemed his actions as bringing disrepute to UEFA and the sport.

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

