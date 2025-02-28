Left Menu

Mourinho Faces Four-Match Ban Amid Referee Controversy

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been suspended for four matches and fined by the Turkish Football Federation after making critical comments about Turkish referees. The ban follows a Super Lig draw with Galatasaray, sparking an appeal from Fenerbahce. Former player Didier Drogba defends Mourinho against accusations.

Updated: 28-02-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:25 IST
Jose Mourinho
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has received a four-match suspension and a fine from the Turkish Football Federation after criticizing Turkish referees. His remarks following the Super Lig match against Galatasaray on Monday have sparked significant controversy.

The Portuguese coach, aged 62, was fined 1.6 million Turkish lira (equivalent to $44,000) due to statements deemed derogatory by the Turkish federation. Fenerbahce has since appealed the punishment, leaving Mourinho's presence in upcoming matches uncertain.

Amidst backlash, Mourinho has gained support from former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who refuted any allegations of racism directed at Mourinho, emphasizing the manager's history to support the claim. Fenerbahce maintained that Mourinho's comments were misconstrued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

