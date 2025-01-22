Left Menu

India Poised to Reclaim ICC Champions Trophy Amidst Global Rivalries

India aims to reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy with unmatched dedication, as noted by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 2024 tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and India, with games held in Dubai due to security concerns. High stakes, iconic duels, and national pride define the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India is poised to reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy, according to star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The tournament kicks off on February 19, officially hosted by Pakistan, although India's matches will take place in Dubai due to ongoing security issues.

The 2013 and 2002 champions are looking forward to showcasing their unique brand of cricket, with Pandya emphasizing every player's commitment to bringing the trophy back home. The ICC's 'All On The Line' campaign aims to energize fans and players alike ahead of the event.

Highlights include a film featuring top cricketers like Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, capturing the tournament's intensity. As the tournament host and defending champions, Pakistan is set to open with a match against New Zealand, heightening excitement for Pakistani fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

